27.10.2023

Russian invaders are running low on fuel in the Donetsk region’s temporarily occupied city of Mariupol due to the extensive use of military equipment in the offensive near Avdiivka.

The relevant statement was made by Ukraine’s partisan movement Atesh on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Our agents, together with the representatives of @mrplsprotyv, recorded the massive redeployment of various military equipment units and tanker trucks via Mariupol. They are heading towards the Zaporizhzhia region and Avdiivka. This is due to the intensification of the rashists’ offensive on Avdiivka and logistics issues. The occupiers have to deliver fuel from Russia’s deep rear areas,” the report states.

A reminder that Russian troops are redeploying reserve units from the Donetsk region’s temporarily occupied city of Mariupol to the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Photo: Atesh, Telegram

https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3779128-russian-invaders-facing-fuel-issues-in-mariupol-partisans.html

