He noted that Hungary continues to benefit from huge financial subsidies from Brussels.

Political scientist and publicist Andrei Piontkovsky explained why Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban supports the policies of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and adheres to a pro-Russian position. According to him, even in his youth, the politician was recruited by the Soviet secret services.

As Piontkovsky noted on the FREEDOM TV channel , such behavior by Orban insults the memory of the heroes of the armed uprising in Hungary against the Stalinist regime, which took place in the fall of 1956. Then it was suppressed by Soviet troops.

“The existence of a scoundrel like Orbán as prime minister is an insult to the memory of the heroes of the Hungarian uprising. The European Union has certain leverage. Not immediate expulsion from the European Union. Hungary continues to benefit from huge financial subsidies from Brussels,” he added.

According to the political scientist, the fact that Orban was recruited by Soviet intelligence services is confirmed by the active interaction of the Hungarian politician with Putin.

“The origin of this Putinism is that Orban, in his youth, was recruited by the Soviet intelligence services with the help of the Russian-Ukrainian bandit Semyon Mogilevich (participant of organized criminal communities – ed.), who paid him a lot of money. Everything about him is very well known,” summed up He.

