One of the three missiles “immediately crashed”: Danilov commented on Russian missile tests

Tanya Polyakovskaya23:13, 27.10.23

Another rocket’s instruments “did not open.”

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Alexey Danilov, commenting on recent Russian missile tests , notes that one of the three missiles “crashed immediately.”

During the telethon, answering a question about the work of Russian defense enterprises, Danilov noted that sanctions are working and not everything in Russia is as good as they would like.

“By the way, the tests they carried out recently: out of three missiles, according to the information we have, only one came out, one crashed immediately, and the second one did not open at all the devices that were supposed to open,” said the NSDC Secretary.

