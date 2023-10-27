Meet the bands touring to raise funds for Ukraine’s army (and save the dates)

Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
One comment
All these bands are brilliant and world class. Unfair to single out any one of them, but DakhaBrakha are really extraordinary; their percussive sound is somehow definitive of Ukrainian culture and spirit.
As for Okean Elzy, you get two for the price of one : brilliant rock/pop music and a leader; Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, who is also a highly intelligent and thoughtful politician.
When the putler horror started last year, two Georgian bands: Trio Mandili and Gela Gondolidze Night Show Band, started helping Ukraine. The girls from Trio Mandili went to Poland to assist with the influx of refugees and raise money for them.
Gela and his beautiful singers did a big tribute to Ukraine with a very powerful and moving version of the Okean Elzy classic : Obimii
(Hold Me). It brought me to tears:
https://youtu.be/3zo414iHsYM?si=E4tYZcX29JQQsW9E
In case the link does not work, enter into YouTube search bar:
გელა გნოლიძე & ღამის შოუს ბენდი | Обійми