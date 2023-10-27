Germany transfers another IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine

Anastasia Pechenyuk16:25, 27.10.23

Pistorius assured that support for Ukraine will continue.

Germany handed over another package of military aid to Ukraine. In particular, it included another, already third, anti-aircraft missile system for medium-range air defense and missile defense, IRIS-T, designed to destroy airplanes, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and cruise missiles.

“Even if the security situation around the world continues to deteriorate (and we are watching Israel and, by extension, the Middle East with great concern), we will not stop supporting Ukraine. You can rely on us to do everything possible. … I am glad that we were able to deliver the third IRIS-T SLM so quickly. It is important for the defense of Ukraine,” said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

In addition, as part of the new aid package, Germany transferred missiles to the IRIS-T SLS (short range), as well as 4 armored personnel carriers (name unknown), 4 HX81 tank tractors, 4 tank trailers, 6 border guard vehicles. 8 Vector drones, 5 surface drones, 4 GO 12 counter-battery radars, MARS II MLRS ammunition, 10 thousand goggles, 5 thousand 155 mm caliber shells were transferred.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...