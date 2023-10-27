Fico in Brussels began to negotiate benefits for himself in exchange for assistance to Ukraine

Irina Pogorelaya17:38, 27.10.23

He said he would not allow cuts in financial assistance to farmers.

Slovakia is ready to increase its contribution to the EU budget by 400 million euros over four years so that Ukraine receives an aid package worth 50 billion euros. But for this she has certain conditions.

As Aktuality reported, citing the office of the Slovak government, the country’s Prime Minister Robert Fico said that a serious discussion took place in Brussels about changing the European budget.

According to him, Bratislava is ready to increase its contribution to the EU budget, but for this it has several conditions. “We will not allow cuts in EU funds to support farmers and neutralize inequality. The increased EU budget will go towards increasing competitiveness and the fight against illegal migrants,” he expressed his opinion.

Fico said that financial assistance to Kyiv should be provided in exchange for guarantees that European money will not be stolen. At the same time, he believes that part of this money should be used to restore infrastructure on the border of Slovakia and to support Slovak companies that join the restoration of Ukraine.

Income to Fico authorities

The Smer-SD party, led by former Prime Minister Robert Fico, won the parliamentary elections in Slovakia on October 25. At the same time, the country’s president, Zuzana Caputova, approved a new government, headed by Fico .

The politician himself is known for his anti-Ukrainian position . Even before the elections, he repeatedly stated that if he came to power, he would immediately stop aid to Ukraine.

On October 26 in Brussels, he said that Slovakia refuses to provide military assistance to Kiev and will henceforth have “its own opinion in Brussels.”

