A Russian anti-mine ship blew up in Sevastopol

During the external raid of the Sevastopol Bay, the Russian mine countermeasure ship of project 23040G “Voladymir Kozytskyi” was blown up.

The explosion on the Russian ship was reported by local Crimean Telegram channels.

The task of the reconnaissance hydrographic anti-mine ship of project 23040G “Volodymyr Kozytskyi” is to search for sea mines on the bottom.

According to witnesses, the ship suddenly blew up on the outer roadway of the Sevastopol Bay, where it had been slowly “cutting circles” for the past few days. It is reported that smoke poured from the engine room.

A tugboat was brought up to the ship and pulled it in the direction of Streletska Bay.

