US House speaker agrees to Ukraine aid with conditions

Mike Johnson said he is open to talks on the US President’s request for more Ukraine funding.

The new Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, said he would support aid to Ukraine with “conditions,” NBC News reported.

Mike Johnson said the Republicans are open to talks on the US President’s request for more funding to help Ukraine protect itself from the ongoing Russian invasion. Johnson stated that he supports more aid to Ukraine, but with certain conditions.

“We are going to have conditions on that [more funding to assist Ukraine – ed.], so we’re working through. We want accountability and we want objectives that are clear from the White House. But we’re going to have those discussions. It will be very productive,” Mike Johnson said, answering the question whether he supports Ukraine aid.

On 25 October, Republican Mike Johnson from Louisiana was elected the new US House of Representatives Speaker.

Mike Johnson repeatedly voted against support for Ukraine in the US Congress, receiving a “very poor” mark from the initiative Republicans for Ukraine. The only pro-Ukrainian legislature that Johson voted for is the Lend-Lease Act of 2022.

US President Joe Biden congratulated Republican Mike Johnson on his election as Speaker of the House of Representatives and urged him to help pass additional funding in Congress, including for Ukraine.

Like this: Like Loading...