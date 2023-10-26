US House speaker agrees to Ukraine aid with conditions

Mike Johnson said he is open to talks on the US President’s request for more Ukraine funding.
The new Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, said he would support aid to Ukraine with “conditions,” NBC News reported.
Mike Johnson said the Republicans are open to talks on the US President’s request for more funding to help Ukraine protect itself from the ongoing Russian invasion. Johnson stated that he supports more aid to Ukraine, but with certain conditions.
“We are going to have conditions on that [more funding to assist Ukraine – ed.], so we’re working through. We want accountability and we want objectives that are clear from the White House. But we’re going to have those discussions. It will be very productive,” Mike Johnson said, answering the question whether he supports Ukraine aid.
On 25 October, Republican Mike Johnson from Louisiana was elected the new US House of Representatives Speaker.
Mike Johnson repeatedly voted against support for Ukraine in the US Congress, receiving a “very poor” mark from the initiative Republicans for Ukraine. The only pro-Ukrainian legislature that Johson voted for is the Lend-Lease Act of 2022.
US President Joe Biden congratulated Republican Mike Johnson on his election as Speaker of the House of Representatives and urged him to help pass additional funding in Congress, including for Ukraine.
“We want accountability and we want objectives that are clear from the White House.”
Not sure what this accountability is, that he is talking about. Not one dollar of military aid leaves the US. The aid goes directly to the US defence industry to compensate them for the arms manufactured or sent to Ukraine.
Sit Foccusser I don’t object to accountability and having a stated objective which in my mind Biden has been awful at communicating. I just hope those words are not tools used by the idiots in congress to slow or stop aid. For the first time I’ve seen members of congress start talking about the fact the US is not alone in providing aid and in fact Europe has provided over $90 billion in aid, something allot of US citizens don’t know about. Recall how many senators congress have been screaming at Biden about sending immediately appropriate weapons immediately to Ukraine and stop this slow bleed crap.
The object should have been stated 18 months ago, and that is to remove all trash from Ukraine. Dead or alive!
Too bad the idiot in the White House was never good at a presenting a focused position. Yeah I know I hate sound bites as well and they are awful but unfortunately the world today is built on sound bits. Once you get into a position of needing to explain a position in a long drawn out speech, you lose. The White House should have been proactive in getting the word out repeatedly in a concise manner. Sounds too much like Monday morning quarterbacking but this has been stated many times not only on this site but elsewhere as well.
I agree 100% Sir Cap. People need and deserve to know where their money is going and the propaganda about the US supporting Ukraine alone shot out of the gate like lightning and never looked back.
That reminds me of what Reagan said about propaganda:
“A lie travels half way across the world before the truth gets out of bed.”
Sad but true.
Meanwhile in the Senate, Josh Hawley, a key figure of the putler wing, said:
“Any funding for Ukraine should be redirected to Israel immediately,”
In other words, he’s happy for Ukrainians to die at the hands of his hero putler, but not happy for Israelis to die at the hands of putler’s clients Hamas and Iran.
A nazi shit-for-brains who couldn’t even be trusted to clean a toilet, yet holds a sought-after, well-paid and influential position.
Hawley is a moron. Luckily he is part of a very small minority in the US senate. Most republican senators have a broader view of the Russian threat to US and worldwide national security.
I am confident Mike Johnson will support Ukraine. He is a man of God and his word.
Mike Johnson said : Ukraine will be helped if it stops damaging equipment!
the Ukrainians are really too careless and don’t take care of their equipment! what do they do with it in the end!? we want to know! the people want to know! Are they making war with or what?
🙂
more seriously from memory it takes 5 billion dollars per month to ensure the functioning of the Ukrainian state, plus weapons and ammunition…
@Bonuslavl
like Kirill? but without FSB ?
he is such a man of God that he intends to be the master of women’s bodies, and to discriminate against the creatures of nature (probably also divine), who do not behave according to a two thousand year old prejudice.. .. he is certainly a great man of progress, a great generous man – another one who talks about love without having an ounce of it on him! 😉 the kind that is a conservative of domination but not of the planet, a great achievement of evolution! pray for us 😉