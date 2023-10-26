Ukraine to receive new missiles with 300 km range early next year, possibly newer ATACMS variants

Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
9 comments
Next year? Really? I guess I should be grateful. Why didn’t the Afghanies and Iraqis go through this crap. Seems the US appreciates cowards more than warriors. Yeah I’m being harsh but I don’t care
Maybe … MAYBE … we will have them sooner. They kept the short-range ATACMS secret, too, up until they destroyed the mafia aircraft. We’ll see…
Very good news of course for the valiant soldiers of Ukraine defending their country and Europe from foul nazi scum.
But January seems so far off at such a critical time.
1000 of these would be an equalizer, if not quite the proverbial game-changer.
Absolutely agree provided the Commander and Chief idiot doesn’t change his mind.
Well this is the 3rd Commander in Chief that has had a chance to stand the Moscow Misfits down and none have done it. IMO all they would have had to do is say, get out of Ukraine or we will make sure the international community:
-Kicks you off the UNSC
-Kicks you out of every other Intl body
-Sanction the hell out of you
-Accepts Ukraine into NATO
-Equips Ukraine to the hilt.
…ok your move Shorty…
What do we have to do, crowdfund them to get them now???
Crowdfunding for a pair of balls for Biden would help more, I think.
👍🤣
It’s cool, they seem to be effective. those which range to 160 kms contain more submunitions than those which range to 300 kms.
in fact they are more advanced than simply ballistic…
I understand that they have recently improved…
that there was also reluctance to give them in numbers before their successors were operational, which seems to be the case now… 🙂 otherwise of course the CIA will send an SMS to all the “informational junkies ” to tell you when it will be in Ukraine 😉