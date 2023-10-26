Tanks, ammunition and drones: Denmark provides Ukraine with new military aid package

26.10.2023 19:58
The government of Denmark has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, worth 3.7 billion Danish kroner (over $522 million).
The Ministry of Defense of Denmark stated this on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.
It is noted that the 13th aid package includes IFV-2 and T-72 tanks, armored evacuation vehicles, ammunition and drones.
As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Minister of Defense of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen. During the meeting, the parties focused on strengthening the Ukrainian air defenses with modern fighter jets and new air defense systems, and also discussed cooperation within the aircraft coalition and training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s, which Denmark and other partners are set to transfer to Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen discussed in a phone conversation the importance of further long-term macroeconomic support for Ukraine and agreed on future joint steps in regional and global formats.
6 comments
🇩🇰💙💛🇺🇦
Thank you AGAIN, Denmark!
What in the world is Denmark doing with T-72s? I’m no expert but that strikes me as strange, I can’t see them buying those.
Not just T-72’s, but modernized T-72EA’s.
Denmark bought them from other countries, specifically to give to Ukraine. The advantage of the T-72’s is that the Ukrainian military knows how to operate them, so they don’t need to undergo training.
I think the guy responsible for images in the article doesn’t know his shoes from his undies.
It’s amazing what these smaller countries are sacrificing for this. God bless them all.