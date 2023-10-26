Russians Admit Heavy Fighting On Kherson Region’s Left Bank

The AFU have landed on the marshes north of Oleshek.
26.10.2023
The Z-channels write that the Ukrainian defenders are maintaining their positions in several settlements, including Krynki, and that the AFU are still present near the Antonivsky road and railway bridges.
Today, 26 October, analysts from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) decided to analyse the situation on the left bank of the Kherson region. Z-channel Rybar stated that the day before, the occupiers from the 810th Brigade of Marines of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation had driven the AFU out of Krynki. However, the Ukrainian defenders have resumed ground operations in the marshes north of Oleshek.
This Z-blogger also reports that the Russian army has managed to repel AFU attacks near Peschanivka, Poima and Podstepne. Some Russian war correspondents claim that the AFU have liberated Peshchanivka, while others assert that Russian forces have driven the Ukrainian defenders out of the village. A number of other channels claim that the Ukrainian defenders advanced from the railway bridge towards Podstepne.
ISW analysts have yet to see any visual confirmation that the AFU has managed to advance further into the occupied territory on the left bank of the Kherson region. At the same time, fighting continues in the Krynok area.
RosSMI writes that the Ukrainian defenders are firmly entrenched in the settlement and will not leave it. However, there are Z-bloggers who do not believe that the Ukrainian defenders are on the left bank at all. They write that the AFU just shoot unclear videos and upload them to the Net to show and tell about the fighting for the Kherson region.
6 comments
I admit that I’m still in the fog, regarding the left bank operation. Live UA Map shows Krynky at least half in Ukrainian hands, while Deep State does not. Both map services have differing front lines there in other areas, too. It’s all quite nebulous.
Definitely something going on. The 127th separate intelligence brigade from the orc army has been sent to Poima. They also sent prison trash to Pishchane and the144th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade to Tavriisk. The orcs haven’t sent those for sight seeing, but they will weaken the defence somewhere else.
Maybe that’s the whole reason for this operation; to draw roaches to this area and away from others. The left bank seems to be a relatively safe area to operate in for the Ukrainians, with the many lakes and ponds and swamps. The orcs can’t use heavy equipment, and the Ukrainians can disappear into the brush when things get too hot.
But, maybe there is another reason for being there. Ukraine is very good at keeping secrets.
If they are going to make a decisive move, they need to do it before the river rises with the Autumn rains.
Right. Or wait until it freezes over, although I doubt this will happen.
Maybe the good guys are trying to pull over the reinforcements so when they get to Tokmak there will be more orcs cut off?