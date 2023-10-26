The AFU have landed on the marshes north of Oleshek.

26.10.2023

The Z-channels write that the Ukrainian defenders are maintaining their positions in several settlements, including Krynki, and that the AFU are still present near the Antonivsky road and railway bridges.

Today, 26 October, analysts from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) decided to analyse the situation on the left bank of the Kherson region. Z-channel Rybar stated that the day before, the occupiers from the 810th Brigade of Marines of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation had driven the AFU out of Krynki. However, the Ukrainian defenders have resumed ground operations in the marshes north of Oleshek.

This Z-blogger also reports that the Russian army has managed to repel AFU attacks near Peschanivka, Poima and Podstepne. Some Russian war correspondents claim that the AFU have liberated Peshchanivka, while others assert that Russian forces have driven the Ukrainian defenders out of the village. A number of other channels claim that the Ukrainian defenders advanced from the railway bridge towards Podstepne.

ISW analysts have yet to see any visual confirmation that the AFU has managed to advance further into the occupied territory on the left bank of the Kherson region. At the same time, fighting continues in the Krynok area.

RosSMI writes that the Ukrainian defenders are firmly entrenched in the settlement and will not leave it. However, there are Z-bloggers who do not believe that the Ukrainian defenders are on the left bank at all. They write that the AFU just shoot unclear videos and upload them to the Net to show and tell about the fighting for the Kherson region.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/10/26/569167/

Like this: Like Loading...