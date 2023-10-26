Russian air defense actually “shot down” two ATACMS, but there is a nuance, – media

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya19:21, 26.10.23
Three air defense installations were destroyed.
ATACMS missiles, which the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported being shot down , hit Russian positions in the Lugansk region.
This was reported by the Russian project VChK-OGPU with reference to a source. According to them, both tactical ballistic missiles hit the position of the air defense group. As a result of the strike, three S-400 anti-aircraft guns were destroyed.
“That’s exactly it. Two ATACMS missiles were destroyed as a result of a direct hit on the position of the air defense group of the Russian Armed Forces in the Lugansk region and at the cost of 3 S-400 installations located there,” the message says.
YES, THE 2 ATACM-S WERE DESTROYED, BUT…………………………………..
Lol!
As we always say, every Ukrainian missile gets intercepted … by airfields, ships, ammo dumps, command posts, and so forth.
The orcs only showed the jettisoned engines of course, not the end result. 🤣