Lyudmila Zhernovskaya19:21, 26.10.23

Three air defense installations were destroyed.

ATACMS missiles, which the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported being shot down , hit Russian positions in the Lugansk region.

This was reported by the Russian project VChK-OGPU with reference to a source. According to them, both tactical ballistic missiles hit the position of the air defense group. As a result of the strike, three S-400 anti-aircraft guns were destroyed.

“That’s exactly it. Two ATACMS missiles were destroyed as a result of a direct hit on the position of the air defense group of the Russian Armed Forces in the Lugansk region and at the cost of 3 S-400 installations located there,” the message says.

