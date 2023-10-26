onlyfactsplease

‘Russia Will Pay a High Price for Killing Israelis’ – Interview with Amir Weitmann

In an exclusive interview with Kyiv Post, Weitmann explains why Israel has not previously defended Ukraine and discusses what Russia’s “reckoning” will look like.

October, 25, 2023

https://www.kyivpost.com/videos/23228

6 comments

  1. “Going against russia too much could be detrimental to Israel.”

    Israel treated russia quite softly since the full scale invasion, yet here we are; Israel has suffered anyway. You cannot trust the fascist crime syndicate. Period!

    • I wonder if it occurred to him for just a minute, why Iran would give their weapons made to destroy Israel, to russia?
      I suppose the answer is a promise from Shorty the Shirtless to help them destroy Israel. Their proxy Hamas animals can’t keep taking the blame forever and Iran/russia will have to pay.

