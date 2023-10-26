‘Russia Will Pay a High Price for Killing Israelis’ – Interview with Amir Weitmann

In an exclusive interview with Kyiv Post, Weitmann explains why Israel has not previously defended Ukraine and discusses what Russia’s “reckoning” will look like.

October, 25, 2023

In an exclusive interview with Kyiv Post, Weitmann explains why Israel has not previously defended Ukraine and discusses what Russia’s “reckoning” will look like.

https://www.kyivpost.com/videos/23228

Like this: Like Loading...