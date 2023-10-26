Politico: White House sells Ukraine aid as economic boon at home

October 25, 2023
U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has been quietly urging Democratic and Republican lawmakers to highlight the domestic economic benefits of supporting Ukraine, Politico reported on Oct. 25.
The White House had reportedly asked Ukraine-sympathetic Congress members from both parties to present military support for Kyiv as a way to bring new jobs to Americans, the news outlet said, citing undisclosed presidential aides and lawmakers.
“As we replenish our stocks of weapons, we are partnering with the U.S. defense industry to increase our capacity and meet the needs of the U.S. and our allies both now and in the future,” the copy of the White House’s talking points, obtained by Politico, reportedly said.
“This supplemental request invests over $50 billion in the American defense industrial base — ensuring our military continues to be the most ready, capable, and best equipped fighting force the world has ever seen — and expanding production lines, strengthening the American economy and creating new American jobs.”
According to the outlet, this shift in messaging indicates that selling support for Ukraine only from the prism of national security may not be sufficient anymore.
Biden may be tweaking his strategy in order to win Congress’s approval for his $106 billion foreign aid funding package, which includes over $61 billion for Ukraine.
The U.S. military assistance to Kyiv, which represents the largest portion of Ukraine’s foreign defense aid, did indeed provide a boost to the American defense industry, Reuters reported.
Profits of several U.S. defense contractors have surpassed expectations as the Pentagon seeks to backfill the military supplies sent to Ukraine. These include 155 mm artillery systems and shells, Stryker armored vehicles, and Abrams tanks, Reuters said.
https://kyivindependent.com/politico-white-house-wants-to-sell-economic-benefits-of-ukraine-aid/
6 comments
Many Americans simply don’t know what a boon our arms industry and their affiliates are going through. Biden has failed utterly to explain to the American people why supporting Ukraine is so important. The economic factor is but one. This alone could’ve watered down one of the major arguments of the pro-fascist faction (Trump faction) in our government.
I would have thought it was obvious that the US will be a net beneficiary, once they allow Ukraine to defeat these rabid putinaZis.
Similarly, the US will suffer an incalculable loss of prestige and respect should they allow a nazi victory.
Such a prospect for Ukraine is just unthinkable; so horrific would it be.
People just don’t understand history. Following WW2 the Marshall Plan helped forge the US in becoming major worldwide economic power. The benefits that the US economy and US companies received by the Marshal Plan is incalculable. Ukraine will become a power in Europe and its a shame the US could be shut out of this phenomenon. All because of a few fuckin idiots in congress and the 30% or so of the US voting population. Perhaps God will shine his light on us and put Trump in jail quickly.
It’s way beyond me why those “make America great again” dummies don’t understand such simple facts.
Because they’re too busy kissing Putin’s ass. Republicans were never isolationists or at least not until the moron Trump got into office.
Trump has been more damaging to the country than a foreign army waging war on us.