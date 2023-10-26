Politico: White House sells Ukraine aid as economic boon at home

October 25, 2023

An airport vehicle pulls a portion of a shipment of weapons that include Javelin anti-tank missiles and other military hardware delivered on a National Airlines plane by the United States military at Boryspil Airport near Kyiv on Jan. 25, 2022, in Boryspil, Ukraine. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has been quietly urging Democratic and Republican lawmakers to highlight the domestic economic benefits of supporting Ukraine, Politico reported on Oct. 25.

The White House had reportedly asked Ukraine-sympathetic Congress members from both parties to present military support for Kyiv as a way to bring new jobs to Americans, the news outlet said, citing undisclosed presidential aides and lawmakers.

“As we replenish our stocks of weapons, we are partnering with the U.S. defense industry to increase our capacity and meet the needs of the U.S. and our allies both now and in the future,” the copy of the White House’s talking points, obtained by Politico, reportedly said.

“This supplemental request invests over $50 billion in the American defense industrial base — ensuring our military continues to be the most ready, capable, and best equipped fighting force the world has ever seen — and expanding production lines, strengthening the American economy and creating new American jobs.”

According to the outlet, this shift in messaging indicates that selling support for Ukraine only from the prism of national security may not be sufficient anymore.

Biden may be tweaking his strategy in order to win Congress’s approval for his $106 billion foreign aid funding package, which includes over $61 billion for Ukraine.

The U.S. military assistance to Kyiv, which represents the largest portion of Ukraine’s foreign defense aid, did indeed provide a boost to the American defense industry, Reuters reported.

Profits of several U.S. defense contractors have surpassed expectations as the Pentagon seeks to backfill the military supplies sent to Ukraine. These include 155 mm artillery systems and shells, Stryker armored vehicles, and Abrams tanks, Reuters said.

https://kyivindependent.com/politico-white-house-wants-to-sell-economic-benefits-of-ukraine-aid/

