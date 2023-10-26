Angela Bachevskaya18:48, 26.10.23

He claims that war has been declared on Russia.

One of Russia’s main tasks now is to prevent defeat on the battlefield . This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergei Lavrov.

“Right now, the priority is probably not to relax, and, in the face of the war that they have declared on us, not to allow them to defeat us. Their declared goal is the strategic defeat of Russia on the battlefield,” he told the propagandists.

At the same time, he assures that Moscow allegedly never shied away from the issue of negotiations with Ukraine.

Kremlin demands at negotiations

Let us recall that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky presented a “peace formula” to end the war. It consists of 10 points, including: radiation, nuclear and energy security of the country, ending the war, implementation of the UN Charter and the return of all prisoners.

In the Russian Federation, the formula was called “a meaningless ultimatum for Russia.” The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in August of this year that in order to “resolve the crisis” it is necessary for Ukraine to stop fighting and receiving weapons from the West, agree to a neutral, non-aligned and nuclear-free status, recognize the occupation of its territories, allow its “demilitarization and denazification “, and also ” ensured the rights of Russian-speaking citizens and national minorities “.

