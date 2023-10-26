Israel reacts to the visit of Hamas terrorists to Russia

Oleg Davygora22:00, 26.10.23
The Israeli Foreign Ministry called on the Russian government to immediately expel Hamas terrorists.
Israel condemned the visit of Hamas terrorists to Russia and called on the country’s authorities to “immediately expel the terrorists.”
“We call on the Russian government to immediately expel Hamas terrorists,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said after it became known about the visit of representatives of the terrorist group to Moscow.
“Hamas is a terrorist organization worse than ISIS. The hands of Hamas leaders are stained with the blood of more than 1,400 Israelis who were stabbed, killed, shot and burned. They are responsible for the abduction of more than 220 Israelis, including infants, children, women and the elderly. Israel is considering inviting Hamas leaders to Moscow as an undignified step that gives a tailwind to terror and legitimizes the atrocities of Hamas terrorists,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Visit of Hamas terrorists to Russia – details
A Hamas delegation led by Abu Marzuk, a member of the movement’s Politburo, arrived on a visit to Moscow .
First, Russian media reported about the militants’ visit to the Russian Federation, then this information was confirmed by the Russian Foreign Ministry. The Russian Foreign Ministry only reported that the issue of the immediate release of foreign hostages located in the Gaza Strip, as well as the evacuation of foreigners, was discussed with Hamas.
(C)UNIAN 2023
9 comments
“We call on the Russian government to immediately expel Hamas terrorists,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry“
Whatever the hell this guy is smoking I want some. Now is too late you moron. Maybe if you backed the right side from the start this wouldn’t happen, asshole.
Don’t expect them learn anytime soon. Israel has political conflicts like the US does, and they are just as nasty. What is happening is the result of leftism run riot in Israel.
@ohengineer
“What is happening is the result of leftism run riot in Israel.”
please can you explain?
your speech is so surprising for me !
it makes me think in my country there are people who always say “it’s the fault of the socialist-communists” (they are 120-140 years old) and they also say that young people are noisy and that Halloween candy They keep them to make earplugs! 🙂
Next I suppose the Moscow terrorists will ride in on their white horses and bribe the Hamas terrorists with some new shiny object and they will release some of the hostages, most likely, Americans, and gain favor with the world. Especially in some parts of Europe where they’re used to closing a blind eye to ruSSia nazism.
A better idea would be to immediately expell the rashists from Israel 🙄😜
Everybody wants to drag the United States into conflict. But we are broke and desire less global involvement. Solve your shit yourselves for a start.
‘EuroMaidan’ was a pro-EU movement, why is the United States supposed to support Ukraine while the EU stays in bed with Putin?
Perhaps their aircraft could make an unscheduled “landing” on the return flight
“We call on the Russian government to immediately expel Hamas terrorists,”
I think that this is simply a pro forma request. If the Israelis aren’t completely stupid, they know that the two terrorists will keep sticking together like stink on shit.