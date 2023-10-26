Israel reacts to the visit of Hamas terrorists to Russia

Oleg Davygora22:00, 26.10.23

The Israeli Foreign Ministry called on the Russian government to immediately expel Hamas terrorists.

Israel condemned the visit of Hamas terrorists to Russia and called on the country’s authorities to “immediately expel the terrorists.”

“We call on the Russian government to immediately expel Hamas terrorists,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said after it became known about the visit of representatives of the terrorist group to Moscow.

“Hamas is a terrorist organization worse than ISIS. The hands of Hamas leaders are stained with the blood of more than 1,400 Israelis who were stabbed, killed, shot and burned. They are responsible for the abduction of more than 220 Israelis, including infants, children, women and the elderly. Israel is considering inviting Hamas leaders to Moscow as an undignified step that gives a tailwind to terror and legitimizes the atrocities of Hamas terrorists,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Visit of Hamas terrorists to Russia – details

A Hamas delegation led by Abu Marzuk, a member of the movement’s Politburo, arrived on a visit to Moscow .

First, Russian media reported about the militants’ visit to the Russian Federation, then this information was confirmed by the Russian Foreign Ministry. The Russian Foreign Ministry only reported that the issue of the immediate release of foreign hostages located in the Gaza Strip, as well as the evacuation of foreigners, was discussed with Hamas.

