Hamas is a terrorist organization and they must be stopped

Captain Ella
Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
One comment
20% of the population of Israel are Arabs, who identify as Israeli not “Palestinian.”
Unlike Jews they are not required to serve in the armed forces. But a great many volunteer, including this highly impressive woman.
West Bank Palestians don’t support Hamas and neither do the majority of Gazans.
Hamas, like Hezbollah, is a foreign-created murder gang built on the same nazi principles as the nazi-affiliated Muslim Brotherhood.
The MB turned the once peaceful Christian country of Lebanon into the hellhole that it is today.
The man who invented the “Palestinian” narrative was the Egyptian KGB asset; Yasser Arafat.
Hamas/Hezbollah/isis are proxies of nazi countries Russia and Iran.