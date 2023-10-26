Half the city was damaged: the mayor of Slavuta spoke about the scale of destruction after the UAV attack

Lesya Leshchenko23:59, 25.10.23

Almost all city facilities – housing stock, social facilities – were damaged.

The blast wave after enemy UAV debris fell on a critical infrastructure facility was so powerful that it damaged half of the city of Slavuta in the Khmelnitsky region .

The mayor of Slavuta, Vasily Sidor, stated this on Radio Liberty . According to him, the region, the villages, and the city were very badly damaged.

“Almost all the city’s facilities – housing stock, social facilities – were hit by this wave and were damaged. We have about 500 multi-storey buildings in the city, (of which) about 300 have some kind of damage, as well as 28 social facilities. Almost “All schools and all kindergartens, without exception. The hospital also has enormous damage. Well, enterprises, institutions, courts, the military registration and enlistment office, the prosecutor’s office are also damaged to one degree or another,” Sidor said.

He also noted that as a result of the attack, 36 city residents went to medical institutions, 20 people are still in the hospital, two of them are in serious condition in intensive care.

The mayor of Slavuta also informed that communications, water, electricity and gas supply have already been restored in the city.

“From four o’clock people began to clear and restore on their own, everyone is working today. It’s nice that all the neighboring cities turned to me and provided teams of people. Today we have already restored educational institutions as much as possible. Restoring the housing stock is not a one-day task,” – he said.

In addition, the mayor noted that there are no military units or facilities in the city, so most likely the Russian army was targeting critical infrastructure.

“Probably this is because we are 10 kilometers from the nuclear power plant, and this is an attempt to damage energy facilities, a threat of damage to the nuclear power plant. I think this is so, because I have no other versions of why the peaceful city of Slavuta came under such a blow “Sidor said.

At the same time, data on damage as a result of the attack by Russian invaders was announced by the deputy head of the Khmelnytsky OVA Sergei Tyurin. According to him, a total of 1,760 infrastructure facilities were damaged.

“I want to share the first results of the count of damaged objects as a result of the enemy attack, which took place this night (October 25 – UNIAN) in the Shepetovsky district. The headquarters, together with commissions in the affected communities, counted such objects in the amount of 1 thousand 760,” he said in Telegram.

In particular, as Tyurin stated, 282 apartment buildings and 1,404 private buildings, 74 social infrastructure facilities, including 41 educational institutions, six hospitals, 14 cultural institutions and two churches were damaged.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...