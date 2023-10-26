Yuriy Jexenev 🇪🇺🇪🇪🇰🇿

Founder Chairman and CEO of OGRAND OÜ(LLC)

Oct 25

During an online discussion on his X platform (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk has proposed “restoring normal relations” with Russia by ceding parts of #Ukrainian territory to it, The Wall Street Journal reported on Oct. 23. Republican U.S. presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who has previously stated his intent to halt aid to #Ukraine and prevent Russian dictator Putin from losing the war, also took part in the discussion. Musk believes that the wars conducted by the Hamas against Israel and Russia against #Ukraine could escalate into World War III, which he characterizes as a “civilizational risk” from which “we [humanity] may not recover,” thereby making preventing a third world war a priority. “We need to figure out peace in Ukraine, and I think we need to restore normal relations with Russia,” he said. Musk contends that #Western policy has forced Russia and Iran into a strategic partnership with China, which he believes could potentially overshadow the U.S.-led alliance of #Western countries. He also proposed holding a “vote” in occupied territories of eastern Ukraine to determine if these regions would wish to be part of Ukraine or Russia. He asserted that some parts of the occupied territories would “definitely” want to be part of Russia. Musk also stated that #Ukraine is not making “territorial progress” and that the battlefield situation is “hopeless;” thus, a “ceasefire,” in his view, would be the “best outcome.” Musk echoed the narratives of Russian propaganda, calling Russians and Ukrainians ‘relatives,’ who, in his opinion, were forced into a fight by Western foreign policy. In response, #Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in a Telegram post that “the surrender of Ukraine” would not bring about the end of the war or “peace for our time” as Musk hopes. “That [would be] a catastrophic mistake,” said #Podolyak. “Abandoning support for #Ukraine would not halt the war, but would instead spark numerous conflicts around the world, end the era of global peace, ruin the world economy, and secure a triumph of evil. There would be no more rules… It will all end in a great war across many continents, in which U.S. citizens will likely have to fight in.” https://lnkd.in/dBTUHYsA

“In his political views, Ilon Musk irrevocably turns into Ivan Moskovsky.”

Comment from Educator, Advocate, Editor, and Writer | Law Degree and M.P.A.:

“Elon Musk has built Tesla into a highly successful electric vehicle company. Now imagine a bully, who happens to be bigger and stronger than Musk, decides he wants to take over Tesla. He starts by sending his henchmen to vandalize Tesla property, harass employees, and disrupt operations. As the attacks escalate, Musk proposes “restoring normal relations” by just handing over some Tesla factories and technology to appease the bully, thinking this will satisfy him and end the conflict. But this bully isn’t likely to stop there. Giving him what he wants will probably embolden him to take even more. Just like ceding territory to russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is unlikely to satisfy putin or end his aggression. It would only weaken Ukraine and strengthen russia’s position to continue encroaching further. The right thing for Musk to do is stand up to the bully trying to take what his company has built, not appease him. Bullies need to be resolutely opposed for their aggression to be stopped. Ukraine also needs ongoing support to repel russia’s unwarranted full-scale invasion, not concessions that would only reward violence and give putin room to expand his campaign against Ukraine’s sovereignty.”

Comment from AI Lead | Managing Data Scientist | Public Speaker:

Remember when Comrade Musk says strikes on Crimea would cause Nuclear War? Ukraine has been blowing up russian military gear all over Crimea for months now, including their ships, submarines, anti-air HQ and Black Sea Fleet Commander, And yet, no WWIII…

