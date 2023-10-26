Donald Trump Could Be Talking His Way Into a Jail Cell

Oct 26, 2023
Donald Trump is at risk of being jailed if he continues to make disparaging remarks about those connected to the $250 million civil fraud trial against the former president.
Judge Arthur Engoron fined Trump for the second time on Wednesday after he violated a partial gag imposed to stop him from attacking court staff overseeing New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit accusing Trump of fraudulently inflating the value of his property and assets in financial statements for years. Trump has denied all the allegations against him.
During Wednesday’s proceedings in New York, Engoron ordered Trump to take the witness stand to answer questions about comments he gave to reporters about a “very partisan” individual “sitting alongside” the judge in the courtroom, an apparent reference to Engoron’s longtime law clerk Allison Greenfield.
Trump had already been fined for violating his gag order over failing to remove a Truth Social post from his website. The post falsely declared Greenfield was the girlfriend of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, suggesting the civil trial was politically biased against the Republican presidential hopeful.
On October 20, Engoron fined Trump $5,000 for violating the gag order by not removing the post from his site more than two weeks after the judge ordered its deletion.
Engoron warned at the time that any further transgressions could bring “far more severe” sanctions against the former president, including “possibly imprisoning him.”
On Wednesday, the judge ruled that Trump violated his gag order for a second time by publicly attacking Greenfield and fined him $10,000. Once again, he warned that Trump could face even greater punishment if there are further serious transgressions.
“Don’t do it again or it will be worse,” Engoron said on Wednesday.
Whether the judge will take the unprecedented step of jailing a former president during his latest White House bid remains to be seen.
The issuing of the gag order was previously criticized by Trump and his lawyers as an alleged attempt to violate the former president’s First Amendment rights. Trump has frequently claimed the proceedings in New York are a politically motivated “witch hunt” that aims to prevent him from winning the 2024 election.
“It’s really a new frontier for the legal system, and the legal system is really struggling with how to control this man who has no respect for the rule of law,” Jimmy Gurule, a Notre Dame law school professor, told the Associated Press.
Trump’s legal team has been contacted for comment.
While taking the stand on Wednesday, Trump said his remarks to reporters that there is a “person who’s very partisan sitting alongside [Engoron], perhaps even much more partisan than he is” were about the judge and Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer who had testified against the former president on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“The idea that that statement would refer to the witness, that doesn’t make sense to me,” Engoron said, noting that his law clerk, not Cohen, sits beside him on the bench during the civil trial.
Engoron also told Trump that his rhetoric against his staff members may result in violence being carried out against them by supporters of the former president.
“I’m very protective of my staff, as I believe I should be,” Engoron said. “I don’t want anybody killed.”
https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-jail-violate-gag-order-engoron-trial-1838113
13 comments
Throw the dork into prison, already, and lose the keys.
Let’s face it: the trumpet is guilty as sin. Trump is a narcissist, back-seat driver, loudmouthed clot. He’s totally undignified and doesn’t deserve even a smidgen of respect, even though he’s an ex-president. It is no surprise at all that he’s good buddies with a wanted war criminal and mafioso, with all the negative characteristics that he’s damned with.
Talking his way into jail or just dropping dead is equally good.
Don’t count on it…things aren’t always what they seem, especially from the hard left media. Here is some more hard left media, lol…
https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/25/politics/aclu-trump-gag-order-2020-election/index.html#:~:text=The%20American%20Civil%20Liberties%20Union,election%20subversion%20case%20is%20unconstitutional.
CNN “hard left”? LOL
First of all, that’s a different case. The Newsweek article is about Trump’s fraud in NY, and Judge Engoron’s gag order, while the ACLU brief is addressing Judge Chutkan’s gag order in the case regarding Trump’s treasonous actions in Washington, DC.
Second of all, I don’t think the ACLU has a case. Before Trump was an arraigned defendant, his First Amendment rights protected his ability to spew forth hate speech. But now that he has signed a bond agreement, he has voluntarily limited his freedom to speak. If he doesn’t like the limitations imposed by the judge, he’s more than welcome to remand his fat ass back to jail.
I don’t think this judge will toss him into prison, unlike me or you. Our feet wouldn’t have touched the floor had we done half of what Trump has done. There are still laws for us, and laws for them, and it’s not only in the US.
Trump endorsed Israel and Hamas alike. He’s just a loud mouth. Throwing him into prison would lower the US to the level of Lula’s corrupt Brazil.
Throwing him into prison would show that the law applies to everyone.
There’s no winning with that asshole. If found not guilty we’re screwed. If found guilty he’ll say partisanship or deep state conspiracy. If he drops dead his idiotic followers will call deep state conspiracy. I don’t see a win and that’s a crying shame.
Even to islamist Obama and mafioso Biden???
Biden is a shoe-in for prison if the DOJ applies the law blindly.
I assume you mean Hunter, since there’s still no evidence that Joe Biden did anything illegal.
Then why is the DOJ, FBI and the Leftwing media covering for him? You’re setting yourself up friend. If you can’t think objectively you can’t think critically. You should try it.
Nobody’s covering for him. Comer and Grassley are just trying to smear him, to make it look like he’s as dirty as Trump.
Try putting aside your Biden Derangement Syndrome and looking at the facts objectively. At the sham impeachment hearing, all the “witnesses” admitted that they had no first-hand account of Biden doing anything wrong, and that there wasn’t evidence to support impeachment.
James Comer’s witness Jonathan Turley: “I do not believe that the current evidence would support articles of impeachment.”
“I do not believe that the evidence currently meets the standard of a high crime and misdemeanor needed for an article of impeachment.”
“I am not here today to even suggest that there was corruption, fraud or any wrongdoing,” said Bruce G. Dubinsky, a forensic accountant.
As Rep. Crockett testified:
“I want to remind everyone that the information recorded in the FBI Form 1023 that my Republican colleagues keep citing is not evidence of anything. This form reflects the years-old secondhand unverified information from a Ukrainian oligarch as relayed to the FBI by a confidential human source. These unverified second-hand allegations have been repeatedly debunked and undermined, including by the confidential human source who relayed this information to the FBI.”
“The tip, recorded in the Form 1023, was thoroughly explored by the U.S. attorney handpicked by Donald Trump, which was Attorney General William Barr and the assessment was closed. Finally, Devin Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business partner who worked with the Ukrainian oligarch in question, told this committee in a transcribed interview in July that he had no knowledge of any such payments allegedly described in this form.”
“But I will tell you what the president has been guilty of: He has, unfortunately, been guilty of loving his child unconditionally. And that is the only evidence that they have brought forward. And honestly, I hope and pray that my parents love me half as much as he loves his child. Until they find some evidence, we need to get back to the people’s work, which means keeping this government open so that people don’t go hungry in the streets of the United States.”
Here’s AOC asking each witness if they’re presenting any first-hand account of President Biden doing anything wrong:
https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1707436996816167233