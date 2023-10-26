Biden congratulated the new Speaker of the House of Representatives and called for support for assistance to Ukraine

Katerina Chernovol01:01, 26.10.23

Earlier, Johnson himself said that he was ready to discuss the issue of providing support to Kyiv.

US President Joe Biden congratulated Republican Representative Mike Johnson on his election as Speaker of the House of Representatives. The American leader called on him to facilitate the approval of additional funding, which in particular concerns money for Ukraine.

This is stated in Biden’s statement published on the White House website . He recalled that he had previously expressed his readiness to work with any speaker of the House of Representatives, regardless of which party he represents.

Biden added that while the US lower house was electing a speaker, he prepared “a historic package of additional funding that strengthens our bipartisan national security interests in Israel and Ukraine, protects our borders and invests in the American people.

“These priorities have been endorsed by leaders of both parties. We must act quickly to meet our national security needs and avoid a government shutdown in 22 days,” he said, calling for approval of the funding.

At the same time, the newly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that he is open to dialogue on providing assistance to Ukraine.

“While Johnson has previously been skeptical about aid to Ukraine, he has said he is open to dialogue on Biden’s request for additional funding to help the country counteroffensive against Russia,” Bloomberg writes .

Election of a new Speaker of the House of Representatives: it’s worth knowing

In early October, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy was dismissed. After considering several candidates, the US House of Representatives voted on October 25 to elect a new Speaker.

This position was given to Republican Representative Mike Johnson from Louisiana. 220 people voted for his candidacy. 209 were against.

It is noteworthy that he previously opposed aid to Ukraine. The media write that he voted only for Lend-Lease, and then gradually advocated reducing support. He also voted against providing $40 billion in aid to Kyiv.

