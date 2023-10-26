Australian E-7A aircraft completes first patrol of the border with Ukraine

26 October, 2023

The E-7A Wedgetail AEW&C aircraft from the 2nd Squadron of the Royal Australian Air Force. Credits: RAAF

An Australian E-7A aircraft has completed its first patrol in Europe over Poland as part of the radar field reinforcement and improvement due to the war in Ukraine.

The route was tracked by Flight Aware.

The aircraft conducted its first patrol near the Ukrainian border to create an additional radar field and track the movement of Russian aircraft, as well as to record missile launches.

The E-7A is equipped with an onboard MESA (Multi-role Electronically Scanned Array) radar that provides a circular target search and uninterrupted surveillance compared to rotary-type radars.

The route of the Australian E-7A near the border with Ukraine. Photo from the Internet

The multi-role of the array is ensured by the ability to detect targets at a range of about 600 km, and tracking and guidance are possible at a range of 400 km. The aircraft is also capable of conducting electronic reconnaissance operations at a range of up to 1,000 km.

MESA Multi-role Electronically Scanned Array. Photo credits: Northrop Grumman

MESA can simultaneously track up to 180 targets and provide fighter aircraft guidance for up to 25 aircraft.

MESA. Photo credits: Northrop Grumman

The deployment of an Australian airborne early warning & control aircraft in Europe is associated with the safe transfer of humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the deployment of this type of aircraft in July 2023.

The mission of the Royal Australian Air Force will last about six months. It also involves about 100 members of the Australian Defence Force.

“The deployment of Australia’s E-7A Wedgetail is another demonstration of our support for Ukraine,” Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong stated.

Militarnyi previously reported that the Australian government announced an additional military aid package for Ukraine.

Australia is transferring a 3D metal printer to Ukraine to produce metal spare parts for military equipment.

The list also includes mine clearance equipment, portable X-ray machines, and counter-drone systems.

All the donated equipment and machinery were developed by Australian companies DroneShield, Micro-X, Minelab, and SPEE3D. Their total value is $20 million.

