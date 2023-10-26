Roman Sheremeta
Oct 25
Arm Ukraine and prolong the war! Why not peace with Putin? Putin has not attacked us, why attack Putin?
People who are making these statements today are the same people who would be welcoming Hitler during the WW2.
Different times, same stupidity.
………….
The new Slovakian government headed by Robert Fico is very much pro-russian. For example, the new Minister of Foreign Affairs, Juraj Blanar, was against transfer of weapons to Ukraine, calling the war against Ukraine a “conflict between russia and the US” and claiming that Kyiv was “fighting against its own people.”
………..
Elon Musk has recommended Ukraine to stop its “futile fight” and get to the ceasefire. I wonder what this morally bankrupt fool would tell his daughter in case she was raped: “don’t resist, just enjoy it?” Musk is a sick individual.
………..
Despite Orban’s propaganda and media control, tens of thousands of Hungarians protested yesterday against russian invasion of Ukriane and russian influence of Hungary.
Earlier, the dictator compared Hungary’s membership in the European Union to the Soviet occupation. Orban is the Yanukovick of Hungary, a corrupt russian puppet who will either be overthrown or will bring Hungary down.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán compared Hungary’s membership in the European Union to the Soviet occupation. I have no idea why Hungarians have voted for this, but it seems that it is time for russia to liberate Hungary.
11 comments
Trump:
“Orban is one of the strongest leaders in the world! He’s the leader of Turkey!”
Brilliant! :-
https://youtu.be/n5ErboDlO1w?si=DfnOpOHCinudT1VI
Trump visited peep shows instead of going to school.
Trump’s professor said that “Donald Trump was the dumbest goddam student I ever had.”
https://www.studyinternational.com/news/trump-student-wharton/
Unfortunately those Nazi fucktards in the old photos were allowed to breed….
President’s Office responds to Elon Musk’s call for parts of Ukraine to be “surrendered” to Russia :
https://news.yahoo.com/presidents-office-responds-musk-called-133409561.html
The ability to distinguish truth from lies is diminished in people with Aspergers, aka autism spectrum disorder (ASD), which puts them at greater risk of being manipulated.
Many well known people are sufferers, including Greta Thunberg and Elon Musk. The latter has been renamed “Ivan Moskovsky” by LinkedIn member Yuriy Jexenev.
and Albert Einstein…
who said he didn’t wear socks because they got dirty! 🙂 but it doesn’t seem to me that he was known for liking to mistreat people, to dismiss them as trash… neither Einstein nor Thunberg were into hubris and egocentricity…
It’s an illness. That is why I described them as sufferers. I am well aware that Einstein was a sufferer. For some, or most sufferers, the condition is a type of superpower and is used for good.
I named just two out of a long list of largely blameless people.
The reason is that these two both made absolutely appalling decisions because they allowed themselves to be influenced by bad actors and halfwits.
Thunberg was silent on Ukraine until recently, when she finally came out as a supporter, only to then make herself look like a dangerous imbecile with her sick and appalling declaration of support for Hamas.
Musk was a vocal supporter of Ukraine, but then flipped. His 180° turn into the putler camp was shocking and sickening.
So both these two showed the characteristic appalling judgment and naïveté of their fellow sufferers.
Unfortunately, because they are both high profile individuals, their idiocy/borderline fascism will inspire weak-willed, malignant idiots all over the place.
to answer you, Scradgel
I did not see support from Thunberg for Hamas but sensitivity to Palestinian collateral victims.
Netanyahu’s first remarks spoke of revenge for Israel (which is unacceptable from a leader. wanting to protect its population, wanting to do justice yes, wanting to reduce a threat ok, but revenge is for those blinded by rage who do not are more lucid).
not to mention that this violence, which adds to one another, is largely the responsibility of its policies. those who understand it are doubly disgusted… the first victims in Israel were even rather moderate people in favor of peace since the army had been sent to protect murderous settlers in the north…
whatever the tragedy we have suffered (the horror of which I personally measure/perceive) – we must keep in mind the relevance/effectiveness of our response – in the short and long term.
in short, to return to Thunberg, we can feel more or less legitimate to talk about a cause, and have a bias to perceive the world… it remains a kid, who can also be clumsy, in certain areas, in certain moments (like all of us).
I therefore find you a little too harsh with Thunberg, as for Musk the character has a provocative and narcissistic dimension, the foundations of his personality seem much less promising to me…
there are also nuances in the disability of Aspergers… and it seems to me that Einstein had a sense of humor 🙂
I had also looked, and didn’t see Greta expressing any support for Hamas.
It’s possible to feel sorry for innocent Palestinians stuck in Gaza without supporting the terrorist organization that rules it. (Those who voted that terrorist organization into power aren’t entirely innocent, but there’s a whole generation born since then that can’t be blamed for it.)
Indeed, concentrating too much on such human trash as the fat orban, elon muskovitz, gaetz, taylor-green, fucker carlson, donald trump, vlad putler, fico, merkel, the fat north korean boy, the iranian mullahs, hamas, sarkozy, schröder, and so many more, lets any normal person to doubt humanity’s saneness and intelligence.