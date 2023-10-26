Roman Sheremeta

Oct 25

Arm Ukraine and prolong the war! Why not peace with Putin? Putin has not attacked us, why attack Putin?

People who are making these statements today are the same people who would be welcoming Hitler during the WW2.

Different times, same stupidity.

………….

The new Slovakian government headed by Robert Fico is very much pro-russian. For example, the new Minister of Foreign Affairs, Juraj Blanar, was against transfer of weapons to Ukraine, calling the war against Ukraine a “conflict between russia and the US” and claiming that Kyiv was “fighting against its own people.”

………..

Elon Musk has recommended Ukraine to stop its “futile fight” and get to the ceasefire. I wonder what this morally bankrupt fool would tell his daughter in case she was raped: “don’t resist, just enjoy it?” Musk is a sick individual.

………..

Despite Orban’s propaganda and media control, tens of thousands of Hungarians protested yesterday against russian invasion of Ukriane and russian influence of Hungary.

Earlier, the dictator compared Hungary’s membership in the European Union to the Soviet occupation. Orban is the Yanukovick of Hungary, a corrupt russian puppet who will either be overthrown or will bring Hungary down.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán compared Hungary’s membership in the European Union to the Soviet occupation. I have no idea why Hungarians have voted for this, but it seems that it is time for russia to liberate Hungary.

Like this: Like Loading...