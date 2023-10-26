AFU Deliver New ATACMS Strike On Russians Near Luhansk

The consequences of a powerful explosion were shown on video.

26.10.2023

The AFU has launched a new missile strike against the Russian army using ATACMS ballistic missiles, dialog.ua reported.

https://t.me/Ukraine_365News/64937

The occupiers discovered two engines from cluster missiles found yesterday near occupied Luhansk. The photos appeared in social networks today.

Moreover, since the morning of Wednesday, October 25, local residents heard explosions in Lugansk, which was reported in their chats.

In the published photos, one of the engines entered the ground, the second one crashed not far from the first one.

According to the incoming information, the Ukrainian army hit the Russians near the settlements of Komsomolets and Belorechensky.

Later there appeared a video showing the consequences of the explosion of two missiles. Eyewitnesses filmed on a mobile phone camera a huge column of smoke after the missile hit.

It is not yet reported what object of the Russians was hit by the missile. According to reports in local blogs, the Russians’ air defence systems were stationed in the area where the strike was allegedly carried out.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/10/26/569179/

Like this: Like Loading...