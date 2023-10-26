A thermal power plant caught fire in Moscow and a collapse occurred – media (video)

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya16:55, 26.10.23

It provides heat to more than 1.5 million people.

On Thursday, October 26, a fire occurred on the territory of a thermal power plant in Moscow .

TASS propagandists, citing operational services, reported that we are talking about CHPP-16, which is located in the north-west of the city. According to them, a fire occurred on three boilers, and flaring of the gas pipeline also began.

The Shot Telegram channel writes that reinforced concrete structures collapsed and the roof collapsed on the territory of the thermal power plant. The fire in three boilers was extinguished.

The Mosenergo website notes that the station provides heat and electricity to industrial and household consumers in the north-west of Moscow with a population of more than 1.5 million people.

