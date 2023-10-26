A delegation of Hamas militants arrived on a visit to Moscow

Irina Pogorelaya19:45, 26.10.23

In addition, according to media reports, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani is currently in Moscow.

A Hamas delegation led by Abu Marzuk, a member of the movement’s Politburo, arrived on a visit to Moscow.

First, Russian media reported about the militants’ visit to the Russian Federation, then this information was confirmed by the Russian Foreign Ministry. At the same time, it is not specified who exactly the militants will meet with while in the Russian Federation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry only reported that the issue of the immediate release of foreign hostages located in the Gaza Strip, as well as the evacuation of foreigners, was discussed with Hamas.

There was no information about these visits in advance.

Hamas attacked Israel

On October 7, Hamas attacked Israel. The militants broke through the fence and entered several Israeli kibbutzim. There, militants killed civilians and captured people. According to the latest data, there may be about 200 prisoners in captivity in the Gaza Strip.

Israel agreed to delay the invasion of Gaza so the US could quickly deploy missile defenses in the Middle East.

Tonight, the Israel Defense Forces carried out a targeted raid in northern Gaza using tanks . This operation was carried out as part of the preparation of the area for the next stages of hostilities.

