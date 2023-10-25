Winter Warfare

Oct 24

It is nearly time for the wet season in Ukraine. Long range forecasts predict a colder winter than last year but weather, as we all know, is changeable.

What cannot change is Ukraine’s determination to take the war to Russia. The past six months have been used well, effectively degrading Russia’s military capability. The most costly task was penetrating the deep defences on the left bank of the Dnipro, in Donbas and Zaporizhzhia. Although no overwhelming breakthrough has occurred, the ground work for such an event has been established.

There are expanding gaps in Russian defences and minefields. Front line trenches have been cleared while supplies, command centres and communications have been severely disrupted. The Russians need a rest, and Ukraine cannot give them one. Any cessation of combat would be an opportunity for Russia to build new defensive lines and restock empty ammunition stores. A pause would gain time for a further mobilisation of Russian conscripts and force Ukraine to face the same battles again next year.

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi knows this very well; his expertise in military science and command has impressed experts the world over. He inspires confidence in his men with tactics that preserve lives, while he gives his men victories.

Ukraine has the upper hand, and Ukraine must hold onto that by continuing the pressure. Weather, especially wet weather, slows down everyone, but the drones will fly, the artillery will shoot and the infantry will slog through the mud to make the best of it wherever they can.

Living in cold wet is much harder than living in cold dry. Damp gets into the bones, feet get saturated and develop trench-foot, and mud clings to everything. When the freeze comes it comes as a relief, the tanks will move, the skies will clear, the jets will fly and the troops will come out of their trenches and move forward. Nothing saps morale more than wet cold and hunger.

Be reassured that the Russian soldier will not have the same good clothes, rations, or desire to fight, as the heroes of Ukraine.

Slava Ukraini!

Who Dares Shares.

Robin Horsfall



http://www.robinhorsfall.com

Like this: Like Loading...