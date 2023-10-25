Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group captures road between three villages on Kherson Oblast’s left bank – ISW

25 OCTOBER 2023

A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group landed close to Pidstepne (20 kilometres east of Kherson and 3 kilometres from the Dnipro River), where they took control of a section of the road that connects the settlements of Poima, Kozachi Laheri, and Krynky.

Source: the Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Military analysts received this information from Russian military bloggers. They also claim that Ukrainian troops have moved reserves to the islands in the Dnipro River delta and are trying to break through to the villages of Poima and Pishchanivka.

Russian bloggers also claimed that Ukrainian forces had continued to ferry small groups of personnel across the Dnipro River by boat at various locations. The Russian Defence Ministry said that Ukrainian forces had unsuccessfully tried to seize positions on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

They also claimed that Ukrainian troops still control part of Krynky and hold positions near the Antonivka road and the railway bridge.

In addition, Ukrainian troops have continued their counteroffensive operations in the country’s east and south, advancing to the south of Bakhmut and the western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 24 October. Geolocation footage posted on 23 October indicated that Ukrainian forces had advanced east of Andriivka (10 km southwest of Bakhmut), and geolocation footage posted on 24 October indicated that Ukrainian forces had made minor advances west of Robotyne. The General Staff of Ukraine also reported on 24 October that Ukrainian troops had continued their offensive south of Bakhmut and achieved partial success near Robotyne.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 25 October:

Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in eastern and southern Ukraine on 24 October and advanced south of Bakhmut and in western Zaporizhia Oblast.

Russia appears to be increasingly supplementing the use of Shahed-131/136 drones with cheaper and lighter domestically produced drone variants during strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Russian authorities are intensifying mobilisation efforts targeting Central Asian migrant communities in Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted diminishing Russian control over the Black Sea and Ukraine’s temporary grain corridors during a speech at the Crimean Platform summit on 24 October.

Russian forces conducted offensive operations near Avdiivka on 24 October and made confirmed advances northeast of Avdiivka.

Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces maintain some positions in Krynky (30 km east of Kherson City and 2 km from the Dnipro River) and continued limited attacks on the east (left) bank of the Dnipro River.

The Russian Ministry of Defence-affiliated “Redut” private military company (PMC) is reportedly trying to recruit women into combat roles.

Russian occupation authorities continue to establish programmes to forcibly deport Ukrainian children to Russia.

