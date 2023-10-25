Ukraine produces way more shells than in 2022 but still needs more – Strategic Industries Minister

25 OCTOBER 2023

OLEKSANDR KAMYSHIN. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF STRATEGIC INDUSTRIES IN UKRAINE

Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, has announced a significant increase in the production of shells in Ukraine, but Kyiv still relies heavily on supplies from partners.

Source: Kamyshin at a briefing on the sidelines of the NATO Industrial Forum in Stockholm, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Quote: “As for the capabilities of the domestic defence industry, we are growing significantly. And if we talk, for example, about shells, we are now producing many times more of them than we did last year. But in any case, this is quite far from how much we need.”

Details: Kamyshin said that no matter how much Ukraine increases local production, it will still rely heavily on Western supplies.

“Because we have the biggest war of generations. And the level of consumption of shells is fairly high,” Kamyshin added.

Support UP or become our patron!

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/10/25/7425660/

Like this: Like Loading...