Ukraine produces way more shells than in 2022 but still needs more – Strategic Industries Minister

25 OCTOBER 2023
Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, has announced a significant increase in the production of shells in Ukraine, but Kyiv still relies heavily on supplies from partners.
Source: Kamyshin at a briefing on the sidelines of the NATO Industrial Forum in Stockholm, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine news agency.
Quote: “As for the capabilities of the domestic defence industry, we are growing significantly. And if we talk, for example, about shells, we are now producing many times more of them than we did last year. But in any case, this is quite far from how much we need.”
Details: Kamyshin said that no matter how much Ukraine increases local production, it will still rely heavily on Western supplies.
“Because we have the biggest war of generations. And the level of consumption of shells is fairly high,” Kamyshin added.
10 comments
Every country is increasing or starting production again of artillery shells. Much of it will find its way to Ukraine. No one else needs them at the moment, and everyone hopes it’ll stay that way. Only Ukraine is fighting so that it’ll stay that way. In order to do that, it needs … artillery shells (and more).
At any rate, well done, Ukraine!
“No one else needs them at the moment”
What about Israel?
Israel is the 4th richest country per capita in the world, they can afford to buy what ever they want IMHO.
It doesn’t matter who’s paying for it if the supply isn’t there. Global stockpiles are already thinned out, and manufacturers are struggling to keep up with demand.
A couple of examples of things that both Ukraine and Israel need, and which supplies are low on, are 155-millimeter artillery shells and Stinger missiles.
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/10/22/us/politics/israel-ukraine-weapons.html
What exactly does Israel need so much artillery for?
What about them?
Can’t we just return to the SAD truth? Ukraine cannot defeat the (p)RuSSian Federation. We spent a decade dreaming dreams, but reality was left out. I FUCK RuSSia, no doubt, but lives are being wasted for a goal that will never be achieved. One should first make sure support is 100% before challenging a supperpower like RuSSia. Ukraine only lost since this mess started…
IMO Ukraine never challenged russia, russia invaded and Ukraine said we will never be ruled again and will die proving it. Just like the 18th century Americans.
I don’t remember the figures but even Russia in a war economy with industry etc… is very far from producing the number of shells it consumes in “normal times”…
after “winning the war” it is much more than a simple story of weapons…
Ukraine has the strategic depth of the West…it can’t really lose…so the US doesn’t want an explosion of the Russian Federation…we can assume they wouldn’t no solutions that would threaten their leadership… like strengthening the aggressive Chinese for example…
(that being said, the world before, with Westerners running everything, is over…)
The West snoozed too much and it was too trusting with too many trash countries.