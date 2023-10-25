Two buildings near Khmelnytskyi NPP damaged in Russian attack

25.10.2023 12:33

On the night of October 25, two buildings of the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant (NPP) were damaged; in Netishyn and Slavuta, 1,800 consumers were left without electricity.

“At night, the enemy hit the territory near the Khmelnytskyi NPP. The explosion damaged the windows in administrative and laboratory buildings. Power transmission lines were damaged, leaving 1,860 consumers in the cities of Slavuta and Netishyn, Khmelnytskyi region, without electricity,” the Ministry of Energy said.

In addition, power was cut off in nine settlements in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling. Some consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions also remain without electricity due to hostilities

In Kherson, 1,200 consumers remain disconnected following flooding.

The ministry also said that power supply was temporarily cut off to some consumers in Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions.

Adverse weather conditions left 6,600 consumers without electricity in Khmelnytskyi region, as well as 11,100 consumers in Lviv region.

As reported, damage reported in Slavuta and Netishyn of Khmelnytskyi region following an overnight enemy drone attack.

