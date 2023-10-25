“They shot down 24 planes in 5 days”: Shoigu came up with a crazy “feat” for three occupiers

Marta Gichko15:57, 25.10.23

He awarded the three invaders with orders for these “heroic actions.”

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu “noted himself” with an incredible story about the “feat” of three occupiers. According to his version, these invaders allegedly shot down 24 planes in 5 days.

Shoigu awarded the occupiers-“heroes” with the Order “For Courage”. To be convincing, the Minister of Defense of the occupying country literally showed on his fingers that in 5 days the invaders allegedly lost 24 aircraft.

OSINT expert Irakli Komakhidze identified the “heroes.” All of them are from the Far East of the Russian Federation, serving in the Pacific Fleet in the 155th Marine Brigade in Vladivostok in officer positions – Pavel Fedotov, Alexander Sotnikov and Ivan Grinchak.

Occupants who were awarded / t.me/OSINTGeorgia

