Marta Gichko15:57, 25.10.23
He awarded the three invaders with orders for these “heroic actions.”
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu “noted himself” with an incredible story about the “feat” of three occupiers. According to his version, these invaders allegedly shot down 24 planes in 5 days.
Shoigu awarded the occupiers-“heroes” with the Order “For Courage”. To be convincing, the Minister of Defense of the occupying country literally showed on his fingers that in 5 days the invaders allegedly lost 24 aircraft.
Shoigu came up with an incredible feat of the occupiersShoigu came up with an incredible feat of the occupiers
OSINT expert Irakli Komakhidze identified the “heroes.” All of them are from the Far East of the Russian Federation, serving in the Pacific Fleet in the 155th Marine Brigade in Vladivostok in officer positions – Pavel Fedotov, Alexander Sotnikov and Ivan Grinchak.
(C)UNIAN 2023
3 comments
This is from the Mehr terrorist site in Iran. Grimm couldn’t have made up better fairytales.
“In the past 24 hours, two US-made ATACMS tactical missiles, an S-200 anti-aircraft missile converted to defeat ground targets, as well as two HARM anti-radar missiles and two US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems were intercepted,” the federal executive body responsible for the defense said.
That’s true. They only failed to mention that all those missiles were intercepted by ammo depots, command posts, groupings of roaches and roach meteriel, roach aircraft …
“literally showed on his fingers”
Can’t argue against evidence like that! 🤣🤣🤣