The New York Times.

Christopher Bakes

Trial Attorney | Keynote Speaker | Many Topics including yours

Oct 24

The Times so very deeply wanted Israel to have bombed that hospital. Imagine the zest and exuberance of the justice-trained reporter who ran with the false story and then saw it actually printed. Never mind that the source of the story was the murderous Hamas itself. Akin to: “Yes, Herr Himmler, we surely will report that everything is fine at the camps.”

But before we deepen our mockery of the Times, let’s ponder just what propaganda angle the Times was being fed as it printed this headline on January 27, 2022, about the new might of the Sovi- , er Russian military, just 28 days before its failed invasion of Ukraine:

“Russia’s Military, Once Creaky, Is Modern and Lethal”

So the Times publishes both Hamas and Russian propaganda?

Next up: “China continues policy of encouraging dissent and freedom of worship.”

The trend in journalism is toward “justice,” with objectivity considered an “oppression.” I’ve litigated press defamation cases. I’ve seen it.

And this is where we end up with that brand of “journalism.” Israel bombed a hospital and Russia is invincible.

……..

Comment from :

They’re back to the Duranty style I guess… Hideous. Thank you for posting this, sir.

