The Russian Army failed to cope with the task

25.10.2023

YURI BUTUSOV

The Russian army was unable to take Avdiivka – Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu sent the Wagner PMC to battle.

In three weeks, the defenders of Avdiivka destroyed most of the infantry and equipment of the 114th, 15th, 21st and 30th motorized rifle brigades of the Russian Armed Forces, which stormed north of Avdeevka.

Since the beginning of the offensive on October 1, the Russians were able to advance up to one and a half kilometers forward in 24 days and planted a flag tonight on the waste heap of the coke plant. That is, they didn’t even occupy the waste heap, but planted a flag and ran away.

The enemy cannot occupy the waste heap, because it is precisely targeted by our fire weapons. Obviously, the command of the 114th brigade wants to show some kind of PR success to cover up the failure of their offensive, because the Russians were unable to break through the defences of the Ukrainian troops and reach Stepnoe-Berdich.

The reserves of the 1st Corps of the Russian Armed Forces suffered heavy losses. Therefore, the Russian command today sent units of the Wagner PMC to storm Avdiivka. On this occasion, the Wagner Group was amnestied despite the “rebellion,” because the enemy had no other reserves for storming Avdiivka – the Russian army was constrained by battles along the entire front.

The Wagnerites attacked the positions of the 110th Mechanized Brigade, and the first group was completely destroyed.

Shoigu and Gerasimov sent the Wagner Group into battle in order to get an excuse for why Avdiivka was not taken by the regular army and to shift responsibility for the failure of the offensive not to the troops of the Ministry of Defence but to the Prigozhin’s organisation.

The battle for Avdiivka turned not only into a strategic military operation but also into political intrigue for the Russian leadership of the Russian Federation, a matter of prestige for the Russian MoD.

