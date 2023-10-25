Republican Johnson became Speaker of the US House of Representatives: what is known about him

Katerina Chernovol21:28, 25.10.23

It is noteworthy that Senator Johnson voted against providing a $40 billion aid package to Kyiv.

On Wednesday, October 25, the US House of Representatives voted to elect Republican Mike Johnson from Louisiana as speaker.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal . Johnson’s candidacy was supported by 220 people, and 209 voted against.

The publication notes that with the election of the speaker, lawmakers will finally be able to get back to work, and “many of them are eager to pass aid to Israel and consider the government funding deadline approaching next month.

Advertisement: 0:13

The 51-year-old congressman replaced Speaker Kevin McCarthy, whose resignation US lawmakers voted in early October.

Who is Mike Johnson

Mike Johnson is 51 years old. He is a lawyer by training. He gained great popularity among voters. Residents of Louisiana’s Fourth District voted for him in record numbers during the last election.

It is worth noting that Johnson opposes aid to Ukraine. During the vote to provide $40 billion in aid to Ukraine, he voted against it.

In addition, Johnson has close ties with former US President Donald Trump. He was part of his legal team and defended Trump during the impeachments.

Mike Johnson also opposes abortion and supports anti-LGBTQ restrictions. He advocated limiting the discussion of issues of orientation and gender identity in budgetary institutions.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...