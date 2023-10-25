Population of Luhansk region down by 40% since Russian occupation

25.10.2023 06:20

The invaders provoked a demographic crisis in Luhansk region as the population in the Russian-occupied areas has decreased by 40 percent since the incursion.

That’s according to the Center for National Resistance, Ukrinform reports.

“According to the occupiers, the population of Luhansk region is 1.5 million, which is 40%, or one million below the figures recorded when Russia occupied certain areas in 2014. In this case, the trend toward a population drop has prevailed. The depopulation of the region is accompanied by the resettlement of Russian nationals, brainwashing of children, and mass mobilization of ethnic Ukrainians for war against their native country,” the report reads.

It is noted that the enemy forces have been actively deporting the local population under the pretext of evacuation and pursued a filtration policy, moving people out of the area by entire villages.

“This is a war crime under the Rome Statute, and everyone involved will be prosecuted because the de-occupation of the region is a matter of time,” the CNR stressed.

According to Ukrinform, residents of the temporarily occupied territories are forced to donate blood for the Russian military.

