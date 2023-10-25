MAGA Clowns, stop the House Speaker Circus Show! Opinion

October 25, 2023
MAGA clowns of the House of Representatives, stop the House Speaker circus show!
Your behavior is not making America great again, it’s ruining America. It’s making us all look like clowns.
Is this what America is about? Can a few politicians get what they want just because they have the loudest mouths? And, just because an ex-president is playing them like sock puppets?
Fellow Americans who voted for them, is this what you really want? Do you really want your politicians to represent you like that, acting like the unsophisticated, callow, pretentious loudmouths as they presently are?
We can do better than that! We’re the United States of America, and not some banana republic. We certainly don’t wish to be under the influence of fascists and mafiosi like your hero, Trump, wants us to be. This in particular won’t make America great again. We don’t need friends like Putin. We don’t need to exit NATO or throw a very brave nation like Ukraine under the bus. We don’t want to throw away our principles of righteousness that have served us well for many decades, to succumb to a narcissist’s self-centered dreams.
We are the United States of America, and we can easily help Ukraine and Israel, and, concurrently, remain being a force that China must recon with. We were the “Arsenal of democracy” in WWII, after all. We built one of the world’s most powerful military force practically from scratch, and this in short order. We not only armed our own army, navy, air force, and marines, but also the democratic world and even the communist world, handing over to the Soviet Union huge amounts of military aid, foodstuffs, fuel and medicine. Despite all of this, we managed to built one Liberty ship per day. We fought two wars at the same time back then, against two of the planet’s most powerful militaries. And, we won both!
Write to your representative now and tell him to stop harming the country for the sake of one man, Donald Trump. This is not what democracy is about.
26 comments
Well said facts!
There are at least two Russian agents in the Senate, including Rand Paul, who was outed years ago by John McCain.
In Congress, how many is it? 8-10?
How can a small number of arseholes have so much influence?
The leadership of the GOP should acknowledge that if you vote for an end to Ukraine aid, or a delay, or lobby for those things, you are working in the interests of a genocidal nazi power and consequently are not a conservative, but an agent of Russia. Whether actual or defacto is immaterial.
“How can a small number of arseholes have so much influence?”
Because the House Republicans have a slim majority. So if they want to do something on their own, all it takes is 5 arseholes to blow it up. Of course, if they decided they wanted to work for the benefit of the country rather than for a disgraced putler-loving conman, they would work with the Democrats rather than continuing with the clown show.
House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has offered a bipartisan deal in which Democrats would help Republicans elect a speaker. In exchange for their help, Democrats have said they want a candidate who is not an election denier and who agrees to hold up-or-down votes for bills that have broad support across the parties. Such a deal would mean some security for future elections. It would also mean that a measure funding Ukraine, which is popular across Congress but which the extremists oppose, would get a hearing.
So would funding the government.
(Mike Johnson, who is the Republican speaker candidate du jour, has a “F Very Poor” rating regarding Ukraine support, is a member of the “Freedumb cockus”; is an election denier, and voted against a stopgap bill to avert a shutdown.)
“Of course, if they decided they wanted to work for the benefit of the country rather than for a disgraced putler-loving conman, they would work with the Democrats rather than continuing with the clown show.”
Of course! That’s very good point. Except to the dumbest of the dumb, it’s obvious that hey are NOT working for the country’s benefit. The ex-president Trump is who they work for.
Thanks, Scradge. I just had to write that … spontaneously, after I learned that Emmer was out and Johnson in.
Worrying. Mr. Johnson looks likely to be elected this time.
“I was heartened that last night when Mike Johnson gave his acceptance remarks, he talked about Israel and we didn’t hear so much about excessive involvement for the United States in figuring out who’s going to run Crimea,” bastard Gaetz
You can tell who Gaetz’s hero is; the big mouth Trump. When both open their stupid traps, nothing but confused babbling come out.
I wouldn’t have thought that those who objected to Gym Jordan would turn around and kow-tow to the “Freedump cockus” now, but it looks like he did get elected speaker.
Bad for Ukraine; bad for America. 🙁
I guess we have a continuation of the circus show with a trump sock puppet as speaker.
They’re talking about appointing Lauren Boebert as Assistant Speaker to give Johnson a hand.
😂
No kidding? 🤡
“give Johnson a hand” is a reference to Lauren Boebert getting caught giving her date a handjob in a public theater.
As a native of Louisiana i will support Mike. 😎
Mike who? Mike Johnson? Or Mike you?😁
Both. 😇
Erdogoon defends Hamas and islamist terrorists!
Nothing else is to be expected from Erdogoon.
These commie circle jerks are funny. Detached from honesty and reality, but still funny, lol…
“commie circle jerks”
putler, Orbán, Kim Jong Un, and trumpkov?
Yes, and others, too.
You forgot Obama.
Obama is a Democrat – not a Communist, not a Socialist, not even a Democratic Socialist.
Yawn.
Obumer was a bummer.
The odd one out is Trump, the others are commies…I rest my case 😉
Well, you wrote “commie circle jerk” – while trumpkov is a Republican, he’s in the circle, jerking off putler and Kim Jong with each hand.
And, at the same time, he’s got Xi’s dick in his mouth.