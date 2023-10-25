MAGA Clowns, stop the House Speaker Circus Show! Opinion

October 25, 2023

MAGA clowns of the House of Representatives, stop the House Speaker circus show!

Your behavior is not making America great again, it’s ruining America. It’s making us all look like clowns.

Is this what America is about? Can a few politicians get what they want just because they have the loudest mouths? And, just because an ex-president is playing them like sock puppets?

Fellow Americans who voted for them, is this what you really want? Do you really want your politicians to represent you like that, acting like the unsophisticated, callow, pretentious loudmouths as they presently are?

We can do better than that! We’re the United States of America, and not some banana republic. We certainly don’t wish to be under the influence of fascists and mafiosi like your hero, Trump, wants us to be. This in particular won’t make America great again. We don’t need friends like Putin. We don’t need to exit NATO or throw a very brave nation like Ukraine under the bus. We don’t want to throw away our principles of righteousness that have served us well for many decades, to succumb to a narcissist’s self-centered dreams.

We are the United States of America, and we can easily help Ukraine and Israel, and, concurrently, remain being a force that China must recon with. We were the “Arsenal of democracy” in WWII, after all. We built one of the world’s most powerful military force practically from scratch, and this in short order. We not only armed our own army, navy, air force, and marines, but also the democratic world and even the communist world, handing over to the Soviet Union huge amounts of military aid, foodstuffs, fuel and medicine. Despite all of this, we managed to built one Liberty ship per day. We fought two wars at the same time back then, against two of the planet’s most powerful militaries. And, we won both!

Write to your representative now and tell him to stop harming the country for the sake of one man, Donald Trump. This is not what democracy is about.

Like this: Like Loading...