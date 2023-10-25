Kyiv plans to modernize 220 and purchase 95 new metro cars

Kyiv will hold negotiations with the European Investment Bank regarding funds for the modernization of 220 subway cars and the purchase of another 95 new ones.

In this way, the city should receive 44 modernized and 19 new subway train depots, Promyslovy Portal reports .

KP “Kyivskyi metropoliten” notes that they plan to update the rolling stock, the service life of which is already coming to an end.

The city authorities intend to negotiate with the EIB on the allocation of appropriate funds, which will be directed to the modernization of old and production of new subway cars. The corresponding project was approved by order of the Ministry of Interior.

Cooperation is carried out within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding between Kyiv and the European Investment Bank on the restoration of urban infrastructure dated November 28, 2022. Thus, the modernization of the rolling stock of the Kyiv metro was estimated at 450 million euros and was one of the priority investments.

Currently, the Department of Finance of KMDA will hold negotiations with the financial institution and present the city project for the renewal of carriages. It is planned to upgrade about 40% of the rolling stock of the capital’s metro with EIB funds.

“Implementation of the project will increase the comfort and efficiency of city transport, expand the barrier-free space of the city for people with disabilities, allow to reduce the level of emissions of pollutants, introduce innovative technologies in the field of energy conservation and save electricity”, – emphasizes the KP “Kyiv Metropoliten”.

Aging of rolling stock

Currently, the majority of the rolling stock of the capital’s metro was built during 1979-2013, and the wagons are manufactured by the Wagon-Building Plant of Russia. These wagons are already morally and physically outdated due to a long period of operation. They also have a significant number of Russian-made components that need to be changed and updated.

Wagons of the E-KM type

Photo: Paint Hunters

Kyiv already has a successful example of modernization of the rolling stock of the metro. Thus, from 2013 to 2017 (with a break of several years), type E, Ezh and Ema-502 cars were modernized on the red (Svyatoshinsko-Brovarska) branch of the metro.

The cars were modernized at the expense of the Japanese side on the basis of the Kryukiv Wagon Building Plant and were named E-KM. A total of 135 subway cars were modernized for Kyiv under this project, that is, the city operates 27 modernized trains.

(C)INDUSTRIAL PORTAL 2023

Like this: Like Loading...