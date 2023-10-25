Explosions heard in Russia’s Bryansk

25 OCTOBER 2023

Explosions rang out in the Russian city of Bryansk on the night of 24-25 October.

Source: local Telegram channels

Details: Eyewitnesses said an air defence system was responding in the city and explosions had been heard.

Alexander Bogomaz, Bryansk Oblast Governor, reported in the morning that four UAVs had been destroyed over Bryansk Oblast. Bogomaz also claimed that there were no casualties or damage.

Background: Crimea-based Telegram channels reported a powerful explosion in the city of Sevastopol in Russia-occupied Crimea on late 24 October. The Russian occupying authorities claimed they were conducting “regular activities”.

A chat of Bryansk’s local Telegram channel

