32 medical facilities damaged by shelling restored in Zhytomyr region

25.10.2023 12:40

As of today, 32 out of 44 medical institutions that were damaged and destroyed by shelling have been restored in the Zhytomyr region.

This was reported by the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.

“In the territorial communities of the Zhytomyr region, 44 health care facilities were destroyed and damaged. These losses cover the Zhytomyr, Korosten, Malyn, Narodytska, Novohuivynske, Ovruch, Stanyshivka, Ushomyr, Chernyakhiv, Chudniv territorial communities. 32 of them have already been restored and put into operation,” the statement said.

In particular, nine institutions were restored in the Zhytomyr community, six in the Malyn community, four in the Korosten community, four in the Ovruch community, three in the Chernyakhiv community, two in the Narodnytsia community, and one in the Chudniv, Ushomyr, Stanyshivka, and Novohuivynske communities.

As reported, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has damaged 1,449 medical facilities in Ukraine, and destroyed 190.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...