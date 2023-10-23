Ukraine’s ambassador reveals what over US$60 billion from US will be spent on

22 OCTOBER 2023

The budget request submitted by the White House to the US Congress on Friday includes about US$61.4 billion for Ukraine, of which US$46.1 billion is for defence spending and US$11.8 billion is for direct budget support.

Source: Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, reported by European Pravda

Details: Markarova stressed that in American budget law, the request is the administration’s view of the budget, and the numbers should be analysed when this view is turned into a budget document within Congress.

The request includes US$105 billion, of which, as Markarova said, more than US$60 billion is for Ukraine or related to Ukraine.

At the same time, she explained that the main figures of the request are as follows:

Defence spending: US$46.1 billion, of which US$30.6 billion is provided for programmes for the US Department of Defense.

US$12 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative

US$1.7 billion for the US Department of State’s Foreign Military Financing programme for Ukraine and other US partners affected by the war in Ukraine

US$14.4 billion for technical and intelligence support, increased arms production, cyber security, etc.

US$14.75 billion for economic, financial, civilian and nuclear security including US$11.8 billion for direct budget support to Ukraine

US$360 million to the Department of State to support the Ukrainian government in restoring and maintaining the rule of law, with a focus on recently liberated and war-affected areas

US$100 million for the US Department of State for non-proliferation, counterterrorism, demining and related programmes

Assistance in nuclear safety – US$149.5 million to the US National Nuclear Security Administration (US Department of Energy)

Humanitarian aid includes US$481 million for programmes to support Ukrainians arriving in the United States under the Uniting for Ukraine programme

US$5.7 billion to fund USAID programmes to address the growing humanitarian needs caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine, the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza, and the cascading regional and global impact of these crises.

Markarova highlighted that this proposal could be brought for consideration in the US House of Representatives and voting can only take place after the issue of electing a Speaker is resolved.

Background: On Friday, 20 October, the White House requested nearly US$105 billion from the US Congress to fund assistance to Ukraine, Israel and US border security.

On 19 October, Joe Biden addressed the nation in a special prime-time speech at 20:00 Washington time, explaining why support for Ukraine and Israel is important to US national security.

