Ukraine has integrated the Amulet ATGM on the HMMWV chassis

22 October, 2023

Amulet ATGM on the HMMWV. Photo credits: 1st Special Purpose Brigade

In Ukraine, the Amulet anti-tank missile system from the Luch Design Bureau was integrated on the HMMWV chassis.

The press service of the 1st Special Purpose Brigade named after Ivan Bohun published the photos of it.

Amulet ATGM is designed to defeat stationary and moving ground targets, including armored and equipped with explosive reactive armor.

The Amulet is mounted on a rotary platform with supports for the moving part. The launcher is equipped with optical sensors and mounts for two guided missile launch assemblies.

ATGM can use RK-2S and RK-2М missiles.

The module is controlled remotely by the operator’s console. The empty containers are replaced with new ones manually.

The operator’s console of the Amulet ATGM in the HMMWV. Photo credits: 1st Special Purpose Brigade

The system can be used at any time of the day, in different weather conditions, and in a wide temperature range.

Amulet ATGM adopted optical sensors from Stugna-P. It has two modes of operation with a wide (4 ° 20 “x 3 ° 10”) and narrow (1 ° 15 “x 0 ° 50”) field of view.

The optical sensors provide detection of armored vehicles at distances of at least 13.5 kilometers and recognition at 5.5 kilometers.

A thermal imager is mounted above the optical unit, which can detect targets at a distance of up to 11 kilometers and recognize them at a distance of 4.7 kilometers.

Amulet ATGM on the HMMWV. Photo credits: 1st Special Purpose Brigade

In 2020, Militarnyi reported that the Luch Design Bureau presented the Amulet ATGM on the BRDM-2 chassis.

Earlier, in 2019, Amulet was presented at the International Exhibition “Weapons and Security” on the Novator SBA chassis.

In addition, in March 2022, it was reported that Luch specialists continue to train anti-tank crews of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and introduce new weapons.

At the time, it was also reported that the operation of the Amulet ATGM had resumed.

