Erdogan signed the protocol on Sweden’s accession to NATO: the document was sent to parliament

Katerina Chernovol18:01, 23.10.23

The document has already been signed by the Turkish President.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent the protocol on Sweden’s accession to NATO to the country’s parliament for ratification .

This is stated in a statement by the press service of the Turkish President on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“The protocol on Sweden’s accession to NATO was signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on October 23, 2023 and submitted to the Grand National Assembly (Parliament – UNIAN) of Turkey,” the statement says.

Sweden’s entry into NATO

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO. In April 2023, Finland officially became a member of the Alliance , however, with Sweden joining the organization there are certain nuances. This country’s application was blocked by Türkiye and Hungary.

Turkey is demanding Sweden do more to crack down on the militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which the EU and US consider a terrorist group. Erdogan issued an ultimatum and said that Turkey would approve Sweden’s application when Stockholm extradited 130 “terrorists” to Ankara.

