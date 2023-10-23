Col Douglas Macgregor: The Russians Will Go To Odessa

WARNING: EXTREME RUZZIAN PROPAGANDA
Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
2 comments
A breathtaking video. Not in a good way. Macgregor is evil beyond belief. His output of hatred and lies is extremely prolific.
Can you believe this foul creature was a Colonel in the US army and is being teed up as DefSec in a Trump regime?
Obviously his roots are in the Macgregor clan. They must disown the turd immediately.
Isn’t there any US law that prohibits a former public servant from promoting the interests of a genocidal nazi regime?
Check out the hideously groveling comments that putinaZi turds have posted on his YouTube site.
Sample :
“The SMO has opened my eyes as to how most of what I thought I knew about Putin and the Russian Federation was US propaganda.”