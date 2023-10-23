scradge1

Col Douglas Macgregor: The Russians Will Go To Odessa

WARNING: EXTREME RUZZIAN PROPAGANDA

  1. A breathtaking video. Not in a good way. Macgregor is evil beyond belief. His output of hatred and lies is extremely prolific.
    Can you believe this foul creature was a Colonel in the US army and is being teed up as DefSec in a Trump regime?
    Obviously his roots are in the Macgregor clan. They must disown the turd immediately.
    Isn’t there any US law that prohibits a former public servant from promoting the interests of a genocidal nazi regime?

    • Check out the hideously groveling comments that putinaZi turds have posted on his YouTube site.
      Sample :
      “The SMO has opened my eyes as to how most of what I thought I knew about Putin and the Russian Federation was US propaganda.”

