Ukrainian Forces Capture Positions On Dnipro Left Bank: Occupiers Are In Panic

The Russian troops are disorganized.

22.10.2023

Russian forces are struggling to interdict Ukrainian efforts to supply and reinforce newly captured positions on the east (left) bank of the Dnipro River. However, the actions of the occupiers are chaotic, and the rhetoric of Russian propaganda indicates the confusion of the Russian command.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) speaks about the fear in the ranks of the Russian troops and their supporters.

There is information that the Ukrainian personnel are involved in ground operations on the left bank of the Kherson region. They are fighting to take full control of Krynky (30km northeast of Kherson City and 2km from the Dnipro River).

At this time, Russian milbloggers claimed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine maintained positions in Krynky, but did not agree with the scale of these positions.

Thus, one of them claimed that Ukrainian forces advanced up to almost two kilometers south of the settlement. Another claimed that Ukrainian forces control all of Krynky, although a different milblogger directly refuted this claim and claimed that Russian forces pushed a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group out of positions on the southern outskirts of the settlement.

Propagandists, as usual, are trying to downplay the defeat of the Russian army. They tell that Russian forces are firing on Ukrainian positions near the Antonivka Roadway Bridge north of Oleshky (7km south of Kherson City and 4km from the Dnipro River) and the Antonivka Railway Bridge north of Poyma (10km southeast of Kherson City and 4km from the Dnipro River)

One milblogger claimed that there were combat engagements near Krynky and Pishchanivka (12km southeast of Kherson City and 3km from the Dnipro River), although most Russian sources claimed that Russian forces are primarily using aviation and artillery units to try to dislodge Ukrainian forces from positions on the east bank.

Some propagandists also claimed that Ukrainian forces were evacuating wounded personnel and transferring new forces and light equipment across the Dnipro River to support positions captured from the occupiers.

According to ISW, Ukrainian forces have maintained a presence on the east bank since starting larger-than-usual ground operations on the night of October 17–18.

“This indicates that Ukrainian forces have been able to adequately supply and reinforce the groups conducting these operations despite increased Russian aviation activity along the Dnipro River,” the analysts wrote.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/10/22/568610/

Like this: Like Loading...