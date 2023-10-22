Ukrainian defenders kill almost 1,000 Russian occupiers in one day

22 OCTOBER 2023
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that Ukrainian defenders killed 980 Russian invaders and destroyed 18 tanks, 19 armoured combat vehicles and 15 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 22 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 293,830 (+980) military personnel
- 5,081 (+18) tanks
- 9,631 (+19) armoured combat vehicles
- 7,032 (+15) artillery systems
- 825 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 549 (+1) air defence systems
- 320 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 324 (+0) helicopters
- 5,339 (+9) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,535 (+0) cruise missiles
- 20 (+0) ships and boats
- 1 (+0) submarines
- 9,404 (+13) vehicles and tankers
- 991 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment
