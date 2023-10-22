​Ukraine’s Paratroopers Destroyed 9 russia’s Armored Combat Vehicles Just In One Combat (Video)

The russians lost 5 tanks, 4 infantry fighting vehicles as well as 20 invaders being hit by paratroopers of the 79th Air Assault Brigade from Mykolaiv just in one battle

That is according to a report that was published by the Command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its official page on Facebook.

“The enemy once again tested the stability of the defense of paratroopers of the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are carrying out combat missions in Donetsk region. At dawn, the Russian occupiers launched an assault on the positions of the Maroon Berets from Mykolaiv. To achieve the effect of complete surprise, the enemy used smoke. However, intelligence spotted the enemy column moving in time and the paratroopers’ artillery began to fire on the enemy,” the report says.

russians have no chance still alive while trying to fight against Ukraine’s paratroopers / video screengrab



According to the report, as the enemy came to the required distance, anti-tankers of the brigade entered the battle, and with accurate fire from anti-tank missile systems, they began to destroy the Russian equipment.

“Also, in this battle, the paratroopers actively used kamikaze drones and unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result: 5 enemy tanks and 4 IFVs were destroyed, as well as two dozen infantrymen,” the report reads.

The report is accompanied by a relevant video:

https://en.defence-ua.com/news/ukraines_paratroopers_destroyed_9_russias_armored_combat_vehicles_just_in_one_battle_video-8329.html

Like this: Like Loading...