Ukraine is under attack from drones, air defense is operating in the Kiev region

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya22:12, 22.10.23

Don’t film the military’s work.

On the evening of Sunday, October 22, an air raid alert was announced in a number of regions of Ukraine . Now it sounds in the Kyiv, Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

At 21:15, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram about the threat of attack drones to the Kiev region. Within 10 minutes, residents of the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions were warned about drones of the “Shahed” type.

At about 21:47, the head of the Kharkov garrison, Sergei Melnik, reported in his Telegram channel “General Marcel” that a Russian UAV was observed moving over the Kharkov region.

Updated at 22:20: Melnik reports the possible elimination of the drone: “It looks like the UAV has arrived.”

Updated at 22:18: Residents of Kyiv, you are in shelters, they are calling in the Air Force.

Updated at 22:10: The Kiev Regional Military Administration will report that drones have been detected in the airspace, and air defense forces are working on them.

“Stay in shelters and other safe places during an air raid signal. Maintain information silence,” they added.

Updated at 22:00: The alarm was canceled in all regions except Kiev.

