The Russian military is unsuccessfully trying to capture Avdiivka, and the loss ratio near the city is 1:5. For the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (RF Armed Forces) Valery Gerasimov, Avdiivka is the only chance to remain in command posts and save not only their careers, but also their freedom, which is why maximum forces and resources have been devoted to this direction. This opinion was expressed on the FREEDOM TV channel by candidate of historical sciences, professor at the University of Prague, military expert Yuri Fedorov.

“In fact, there is no semi-boiler near Avdiivka. Since October 10, when Russian troops launched an offensive in three directions with the goal of encircling the Avdiivka fortified area, in general, they have achieved no success. The only success that the Russian invaders had was some advance at the southernmost point; they came closer to the fortified area, but were unable to penetrate it. But the idea of encirclement is not being realized,” he said.

The military leadership of the Russian Federation is trying in every possible way to achieve success in the Avdiivka direction in order to present it to Putin as proof of its “competent” actions, the expert believes.

“The ratio of losses in technology is approximately 1 to 5. One of the authoritative Telegram channels, called “Kremlin snuffbox,” says that during the first five days they tried unsuccessfully to encircle and advance into the encirclement of the Avdiivka fortified area, but nothing happened. Then it became known that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin was going to come to Rostov and meet there with the chief of the general staff. General Gerasimov and his subordinates got scared and decided that Putin needed to make a gift and find some kind of success in Avdiivka. But again, nothing worked out. The only result of these crazy attacks is very heavy losses,” he explained.

Over the last year of Russia’s war against Ukraine, the successes of the Russian Army are negligible, and Avdiivka became another loss for the Russian Armed Forces.

“The fate of Shoigu and Gerasimov hangs in the balance. After all, throughout this entire year, the only thing that can be called a success for the Russian army is Bakhmut. And what happened as a result? As a result, it turned out that now very large forces have been sent there simply to prevent the encirclement of Bakhmut by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Gerasimov and Shoigu have the only chance to remain in command posts and save not only their careers, but also their freedom, is to achieve some kind of success or what can be passed off as success. Another such attempt was made in Avdiivka, but the attempt with unsuitable results,” the expert explained.

