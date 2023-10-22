Smoke rises after explosions in Sevastopol, in Russian-occupied Crimea

Explosions were heard in the Russian-occupied city of Sevastopol, Crimea. A column of smoke was seen rising over the Kozacha Bay.
Source: Crimean Wind Telegram channel
https://t.me/Crimeanwind/46030
Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Sevastopol.
The Crimean Wind said “explosions and [missile] launches [are observed] in Sevastopol, a facility caught fire in the vicinity of the Kozacha Bay”.
The Crimean Wind also shared footage that appears to confirm the reports.
Several Kremlin-aligned Crimea-based Telegram channels said Sevastopol was hit by missiles.
Just another grass fire!
A huge one!