Russian attack on Novaya Poshta near Kharkov: what the terminal looks like now (photo)

Inna Andalitskaya12:18, 22.10.23

The mayor showed the consequences of the destruction and clarified the data on the victims.

New photographs have been released of the destroyed Novaya Poshta postal terminal near Kharkov , which was hit by the Russian army during an air attack on southern Ukraine on October 21.

The mayor of Kharkov, Igor Terekhov, posted the corresponding photos on his Telegram , recalling that a Russian missile killed six civilians at night. Sixteen more also received injuries and shrapnel wounds.

“They were hospitalized in one of the hospitals in Kharkov. Four sought outpatient medical care. The victims are residents of Kharkov, Pesochin, Lyubotin and Izyum aged 19 to 49 years,” the mayor noted.

© photo t.me/ihor_terekhov

© photo t.me/ihor_terekhov

© photo t.me/ihor_terekhov

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...